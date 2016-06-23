Dr. Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist and Executive Chair of Pan African Investment and Research Services, spoke to John Robbie about the UK holding a referendum today to decide if it will stay in or leave the EU known as Brexit. Abedian said that the uncertainty in the global market will have an impact on SA - our currency will spiral downwards.
Brexit: How uncertainty in global markets affect SA
