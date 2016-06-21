Political analyst Dumisani Hlophe speaks to John about the impact of ANC internal politics and unrest on taxpayers. Hlophe says that the biggest danger is winning factions are determining the leadership of the municipalities, which may lead to a ceiling in development.
ANC internal politics spilling over
