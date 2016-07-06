John spoke to Joshua Ngonyama, ANC Regional Committee Member in Tshwane and Tshwane MMC for Housing and Human Settlement, with Solly Msimanga, DA’s Mayoral Candidate in Tshwane and Commissar Omphile Maote, EFF Gauteng Provincial Treasurer, about the issue of factionalism, violent protests in Tshwane and the contestation for the Mayoral candidacy for the City of Tshwane.
Contestation for the Mayoral Candidacy for Tshwane
