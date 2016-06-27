Joburg’s Manifesto launch

27 June 2016 11:04 AM

Parks Tau, City of Joburg Mayor and Chairman of the ANC's greater Johannesburg region, spoke about the ANC celebrated the 61st anniversary of the adoption of the Freedom Charter in Kliptown, Soweto, and launched the Joburg Manifesto where Mayor Tau outlined key policy intervention. Mayor Tau also commented about his son’s coming out about his drug addiction and getting active in drug alleviation.