Former Student Movement leader and Executive Director at the Programme to Improve Learning Outcomes (PILO) Murphy Morobe spoke to John Robbie about his memories of 16 June 1976. He reflects on the day and the varying accounts of the day, as well as what he feels about the legacy of Youth Day.
Reflecting on Youth Day… 40 years on
