John spoke to Col. Koena Moichela from Diepsloot Police Station Commander, and Ward 95 Councillor, Rodgers Makhubele, about the impact of crime, service delivery, the community’s needs and the challenges faced by the police station in Diepsloot.
Challenges faced by the Diepsloot community
