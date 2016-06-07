The Police Ministry has expressed concern at the rising number of political killings, as such the police minister has set up a ministerial task team to investigate the killings and where possible, to prevent the killings from happening. Minister Nathi Nhleko, Minister of Police speaks about the seriousness of the killings and plans to deal with the terror alerts.
Police Ministry responds to Violence and Terror Alerts
