AG Report on Municipality Spending Inspires Alternatives

2 June 2016 10:13 AM

The Auditor-General has painted a gloomy picture of the financial health of the country’s municipalities, irregular has spending doubled‚ and said that the future of some municipalities is uncertain because they don’t have enough money. Bongani Khumalo, Acting Chairperson and CEO of the Financial and Fiscal Commission chats about why they proposed the phasing out of some district municipalities and what implications this will have on the functioning of municipalities which they oversee and service delivery.