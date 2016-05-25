The eviction of residents of Hammanskraal on communal land at the request of the Kekana royal family signals the confusion of the powers and functions of traditional leaders, tribal councils and property rights. Researcher Professor Ben Cousins speaks to listeners about the Communal Land Tenure Policy proposal and how it can determine the power of communal and traditional councils.
Who’s in Charge in Hammanskraal?
