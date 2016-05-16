Manchester United had to abandon Sunday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth because a dummy bomb was left in the stadium by mistake after a training exercise. Old Trafford was evacuated after a mobile phone was found strapped to piping. The match, which was being broadcast on Sky Sports, was postponed before a bomb disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion.
An Old Trafford Bomb Blunder: Disruption as a result of a security training exercise
