The Best of John Robbie

An Old Trafford Bomb Blunder: Disruption as a result of a security training exercise


Manchester United had to abandon Sunday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth because a dummy bomb was left in the stadium by mistake after a training exercise. Old Trafford was evacuated after a mobile phone was found strapped to piping. The match, which was being broadcast on Sky Sports, was postponed before a bomb disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion.  

City of Joburg on Jozi@Work contractual issues

City of Joburg on Jozi@Work contractual issues

6 January 2017 11:04 AM
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre

Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre

6 January 2017 11:02 AM
Matric maths results are mediocre

Matric maths results are mediocre

5 January 2017 9:29 AM
Group copying allegations ahead of 2017 matric results

Group copying allegations ahead of 2017 matric results

4 January 2017 9:58 AM
ANC not chuffed with Msimanga's visit to Taipei

ANC not chuffed with Msimanga's visit to Taipei

3 January 2017 8:13 AM
The A list

The A list

30 December 2016 10:19 AM
Reflections on sterling IEB matric results

Reflections on sterling IEB matric results

30 December 2016 10:07 AM
Prank calls to Gauteng 10111

Prank calls to Gauteng 10111

30 December 2016 8:21 AM
The state of SA’s water levels

The state of SA’s water levels

29 December 2016 10:29 AM
Bottle2Build tackles SA's shortage of classrooms

Bottle2Build tackles SA's shortage of classrooms

29 December 2016 9:11 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Stabbed Delft pupil in stable condition - hospital
Stabbed Delft pupil in stable condition - hospital

The 17-year-old grade 9 pupil was stabbed twice in the neck by two fellow pupils at Voorbrug High School.

5 EC men arrested for raping woman (28)
5 EC men arrested for raping woman (28)

According to police, the woman was asleep when five suspects kicked their way into her home. All 5 men were arrested at Luzubu location.

Cope to submit draft Private Members Bill to Parly
Cope to submit draft Private Members Bill to Parly

This is Cope's bid to effect legislation to allow individuals to stand as independent candidates at provincial and national spheres of government.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us