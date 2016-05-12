Police raids on suspected terrorist hideouts in Tunisia left four officers and at least two suspects dead Wednesday. Police stormed a terror cell north of Tunis where a number of militants from across the country had gathered to plan what the police called "synchronized attacks." Two militants were killed and 16 were arrested. Security forces gave little detail on the raid or the terror plot but said they had captured a number of rifles, grenades and other weapons.
At least six die as Tunisian security forces raid suspected terrorist hideouts
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM