At least six die as Tunisian security forces raid suspected terrorist hideouts

12 May 2016 11:03 AM

Police raids on suspected terrorist hideouts in Tunisia left four officers and at least two suspects dead Wednesday. Police stormed a terror cell north of Tunis where a number of militants from across the country had gathered to plan what the police called "synchronized attacks." Two militants were killed and 16 were arrested. Security forces gave little detail on the raid or the terror plot but said they had captured a number of rifles, grenades and other weapons.