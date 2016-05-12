People with mental health issues involved in murderous crimes

12 May 2016 10:55 AM

A killer who claimed a psychic from the film Minority Report ordered him to stab his girlfriend to death as she slept has been locked up for life . Billy White, 23, killed his 25-year-old wife Lucy Ayris by plunging a kitchen knife into her neck as she lay asleep in bed. White, who has a history of psychiatric problems, then called his mother to confess his horrific crime.