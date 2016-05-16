Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi's office has confirmed that it received a letter purporting to be drafted by former Directors-General calling for an inquiry into the allegations of state capture by the politically connected Gupta family. Bongiwe Njobe, former DG of the Department of Agriculture and Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, Special advisor to Public Service and Administration Minister elaborate on their stand.
Former DGs speak out against State Capture
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM