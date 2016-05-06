Washington's spent one-and-a-half billion dollars telling Africans not to have sex, and it hasn't worked

6 May 2016 1:38 PM

The US funds abstinence and faithfulness education in sub-Saharan Africa to prevent HIV transmission, but a new study suggests the investment doesn't lead to less risky sexual behaviours in that area. When researchers looked at the number of sexual partners in the past year, age at first sexual intercourse and teenage pregnancy, there were no differences between countries that did or did not receive the funding. Africa’s biggest celebration of cultural heritage returns to Newtown on May 28th, with a star-studded celebration that will see some of the continents biggest acts take to the stage to celebrate diversity through unity.