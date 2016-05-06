Police Shoot Out - after a high speed chase of people smugglers in France

6 May 2016 1:36 PM

A motorcyclist died and two suspected people smugglers in a British registered car were seriously wounded by Belgian police today during a shoot-out on a packed motorway. The drama unfolded on the A16, close to the French port of Dunkirk, after a high-speed chase that started across the border in Belgium. Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara’s plan to open up the West African nation’s power and water distribution to competition is “unlikely” to happen in the short term, according to Eurasia Group. Ouattara said on May 1 that monopolies in the power and water sectors must come to an end to bring prices down.