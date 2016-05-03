Politics : looming large in Indiana tomorrow

3 May 2016 10:29 AM

A CBS News poll finds Trump leading Cruz 40 to 35 percent going into Tuesday's contest. Trump leads in IN - they vote Tuesday. With the IN primary looming on Tuesday as a virtual must-win for Ted Cruz, he's gone full-court press IN the Hoosier State. Mr Trump nonetheless remains some five points ahead in IN polls. The Detroit teachers union effectively closed public schools Monday with its latest widespread “sickout,” a rare year-end disruption following the revelation this weekend that the financially troubled district could be unable to pay teachers after the end of June.