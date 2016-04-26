BRICS Report: India

26 April 2016 10:28 AM

India wants to become a $ 10 trillion economy by 2032. It aims to be where China is today economically. A policy think tank has been put in place to lay out a roadmap towards this goal. One of India 's big business tycoons, Vijay Mallya had his passport revoked after he left for London leaving behind $ 1 billion in debt to banks. The banks approached the Supreme Court to ensure he remains in the country. There are reports of severe water shortages in India. One quarter of the country is reeling under drought, in rural areas, people have to walk for miles to get water.