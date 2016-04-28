Must Zuma Fall Anymore?

Yesterday dozens of people gathered as part of a protest by the People's Assembly calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary, Council for the Advancement of the Constitution speaks to John about what options are there, if any, to remove a sitting president.
