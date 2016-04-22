Chad's incumbent President Idriss Deby won a fifth term in office, taking 61.56 percent of the vote in a lopsided first-round victory, the Central African country's elections commission announced on Thursday. Chad: Chad's incumbent President Idriss Deby won a fifth term in office, taking 61.56 percent of the vote in a lopsided first-round victory, the Central African country's elections commission announced on Thursday. Saleh Kebzabo finished a distant second with 12.80 percent of the vote followed by Laokein Kourayo Mbaiherem with 10.60 percent, according to the commission, which put turnout at 76.11 percent.
Idriss Deby wins contested Chadian election.
