Idriss Deby wins contested Chadian election.

22 April 2016 3:03 PM

Chad's incumbent President Idriss Deby won a fifth term in office, taking 61.56 percent of the vote in a lopsided first-round victory, the Central African country's elections commission announced on Thursday. Chad: Chad's incumbent President Idriss Deby won a fifth term in office, taking 61.56 percent of the vote in a lopsided first-round victory, the Central African country's elections commission announced on Thursday. Saleh Kebzabo finished a distant second with 12.80 percent of the vote followed by Laokein Kourayo Mbaiherem with 10.60 percent, according to the commission, which put turnout at 76.11 percent.