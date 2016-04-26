26 April 2016 10:25 AM

Dr Somadoda Fikeni spoke to Stephen Grootes (standing in for John Robbie)about the Eminent Persons Group report on transformation in sport that was presented to the Sports Minister, indicating that certain sports have not taken to transformation. Some identify a particular sport as their preserve and want to make sure they have control. Some deliberately try to change for their own benefit (sponsors). Perceptions that black players are inadequate still prevails.