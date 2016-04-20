Xenophobia riots in Zambia aimed at Rwandan shopkeepers.

20 April 2016 11:47 AM

Several shops owned by Rwandan expats have been targeted in xenophobic attacks in Zambia's capital Lusaka. It is believed the attacks were carried out as people accused the shop owners of being behind ritual killings, something the accused have denied. The riots against foreign-owned shops were sparked after police confirmed the arrest of four people in connection with recent ritual murders. The four suspects were found in possession of what is thought to be human flesh. Stella Nyanzi, a research fellow, was conducting a nude protest outside her office, which she claimed she has been locked out of by Institute director Mahmood Mamdani. Nyanzi’s protest saw her strip naked before chaining herself up, later posting pictures of the demonstration on social media.