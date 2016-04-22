Gavin Woods tells Stephen Grootes (in for John Robbie) that he gob smacked at the extreme nature of the Arms Deal report’s justification. He also took us back to why he resigned as Chairperson of SCOPA at the time of the arms deal.
Gavin Woods on the arms deal:
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
