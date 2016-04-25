New Mining Charter

25 April 2016 10:47 AM

Mamokgethi Molopyane spoke to Stephen Grootes (standing in for John Robbie) about a debate on whether to ditch the “once empowered-always empowered” BEE model following the publishing of the new draft of the Mining Charter which says companies must be at all times at least 26% black-owned. She said that local government have failed in working together with mining companies to develop the sector – a challenge mining is now faced with.