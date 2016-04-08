The City of Johannesburg and Gauteng Human Settlement department were ordered by the South Gauteng High Court to upgrade the Slovo Park Informal Settlement after a 20 year battle. Nomzamo Zondo, Director of Litigation at Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA (SERI) gave a brief history of the case and looked at what this means for all informal settlements and the municipalities.
Upgrading of Informal Settlements
