UN Secretary-General says Youth unemployment in Tunisia presents a serious problem. Ban Ki-moon and the World Bank President, Jim Yong Kim, are on the last leg of a four-country tour of the Middle Eastern region that includes Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. French naval forces patrolling the northern Indian Ocean have seized a ship full of weapons they say was heading towards Somalia. Hundreds of assault rifles, machine guns and anti-tank weapons were found. For the second time in six months Egyptian airport security is under scrutiny after a man claiming to be wearing an explosives belt hijacked a plane shortly after it took off from Alexandria airport.
Tunisia youth unemployment a "serious problem", says UN Chief
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM