The government has ordered an inquiry into the UK Anti-Doping Agency (Ukad) over its handling of an investigation into alleged doping activities by a doctor involving Premier League footballers and other leading athletes. According to a Sunday Times investigation, Mark Bonar - a London-based private doctor - charges sports stars thousands of pounds for drug programmes.
Anti-doping: Government inquiry into Ukad's doctor probe
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM