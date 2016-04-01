Nkandla Judgment

1 April 2016 10:38 AM

Yesterday’s judgment on the Nkandla case has been described as a “seminal moment” for South Africa's democracy. We speak to Justice Zak Yacoob, who was part of the drafting process of the constitution, serving as a member of the panel of independent experts of the Constitutional Assembly about the importance of safeguarding our constitution and democracy, and ask Mavuso Msimang, ANC Veteran and Director of the Tambo Foundation, if there room to move for the President or is an impeachment inevitable.