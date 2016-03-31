Today the Constitutional Court judges will announce their ruling on the Nkandla case which will determine whether or not President Jacob Zuma defied the Public Protector's orders to pay back some of the money spent on his KwaZulu-Natal homestead. Marinus Wiechers, former lecturer of Constitutional Law at UNISA explains the possible outcomes.
Concourt Ruling Awaits
