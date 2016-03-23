Sowetan expose on Mpepule Primary School, Limpopo

Sowetan yesterday ran an exposé about the plight and violation of human rights of pupils of Mpepule Primary School who are forced to live at school using classroom floor as a bed, grade 2 girls who forced to take care of their younger siblings, and the appalling learning and living conditions described as a prison camp. How is it that the school has been left to deteriorate 31 years after its existence? Limpopo Education MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe answers.
