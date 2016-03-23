Sowetan expose on Mpepule Primary School, Limpopo

23 March 2016 10:42 AM

Sowetan yesterday ran an exposé about the plight and violation of human rights of pupils of Mpepule Primary School who are forced to live at school using classroom floor as a bed, grade 2 girls who forced to take care of their younger siblings, and the appalling learning and living conditions described as a prison camp. How is it that the school has been left to deteriorate 31 years after its existence? Limpopo Education MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe answers.