The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) will seek an urgent interdict in the High Court in Pretoria next week to stop implementation of the 9.4% electricity price hike. On what legal grounds can they challenge the electricity tariff increase? Director of Legal Affairs at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, Ivan Herselman, explains
OUTA Challenges Tariff Increase
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM