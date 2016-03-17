Two female suicide bombers killed 22 people Wednesday at a mosque outside the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, a military spokesman said. The attack occurred during morning prayers in the village of Ummarari, four miles from the center the capital of Borno state and heartland of Boko Haram.
Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 22 at Mosque Near Maiduguri
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM