Pikitup #WhereDoWeGoFromHere

Pikitup workers have continued with their unprotected strike, despite their national structures sending out a statement calling for workers to return and Pikitup says it can’t reveal details around its contingency plans due to intimidation tactics by striking workers against non-striking employees. Matshidiso Mfikoe, MMC of Environment and Infrastructure Services gives us details.
