George Osborne faced a Tory rebellion on Thursday night which could block his plans to cut benefits for hundreds of thousands of disabled people. Scores of Conservative MPs warned the Chancellor that they will force him to roll back on controversial Government plans to cut the welfare claims of 640,000 disabled people to save £1.3 billion.
Budget 2016: George Osborne faces mass Tory rebellion over disability cuts
