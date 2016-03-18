The situation in ISIS-controlled territories in Syria and Iraq is "dangerous" as the dreaded terror group is committing genocide there, the US has said indicating that it will ramp up its operation in the region.
Situation dangerous as ISIS committing genocide: White House
