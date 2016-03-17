Jonas has spoken

Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas released a statement claiming that the Guptas offered him the position of Finance Minister which they have denied as nothing but political scoring between factions within the ANC. Former MP and Minister of Public Enterprise Barbara Hogan chats to John about why she feels more people must speak out.
