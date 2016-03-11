Chadians were asked to whistle in protest on Thursday as anger mounts over President Idriss Deby Itno's bid to extend his 26-year rule at elections next month. Deby's bid for a fifth term has met rising exasperation recently, including a countrywide lockdown last month that emptied classrooms and markets.
Chadians urged to 'whistle' in protest ahead of polls
