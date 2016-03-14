The people of Dunblane are set to “quietly remember” the 20th anniversary of the atrocity that killed 16 children and their teacher. The Stirlingshire town has gained praise for the dignified manner in which its inhabitants live with the tragic events of 13 March, 1996, and tomorrow will be no different.
Dunblane ‘quietly remembers’ 20 years after 1996 massacre
