That is what John asks Nikolay Drozdov, Director of International Business Department at Rosatom. Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation will be attending this year’s Nuclear Africa Conference, which starts today, and we speak to the man responsible for organising and managing ROSATOM’s global expansion about what the company has to offer SA’s planned nuclear build programmer.
To nuclear or to not clear?
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM