Sunday Times front page contested

The ANC has dismissed an article in the Sunday Times about the politically-connected Gupta family offering Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas the Minister of Finance position as “nothing but gossip masquerading as news” and said it would take legal action against the paper. ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa talks to us some more about this.
