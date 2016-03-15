Former SAFA CEO, Leslie Sedibe, has come out guns blazing denying being involved in match fixing, saying he approached the National Police Commissioner and the Public Protector to investigate the claims, and that he will see SAFA in court. Poobalan Govindasamy, Head of SAFA's ethics committee respond to the allegations made by the former SAFA CEO.
Sedibe faceoff with SAFA
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM