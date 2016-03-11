What is Really Ubuntu that Freed Walus

11 March 2016 10:22 AM

The High Court has ruled that the killer of anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani, Janusz Walus should be freed on parole after more than 22 years in prison. His lawyer had argued that he should be freed in the spirit of reconciliation. Father Lapsley, Director of the Institute for the Healing of Memories who has just won the international 2016 Public Peace Prize for his contribution to peace and reconciliation, speaks about his journey to reconciliation and whether we can read the release of Janusz having truly been in the spirit of Ubuntu.