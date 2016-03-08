Is the Expropriation Bill going to work?

8 March 2016 9:46 AM

ANC has expressed concern with the slow implementation of land redistribution process and calls have been made to speed up the land claims process amid the contested Expropriation Bill. Professor Ben Cousins, Director of the Programme for Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape speaks about the challenges in implementing land reform, how the Expropriation Bill will assist with land reform and how government can balance constitutional rights to property while achieving land reform and economic growth.