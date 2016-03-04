Thousands of women with breast cancer could benefit from a treatment which delays the need for gruelling chemotherapy. Combining two drugs slows the progression of aggressive breast cancer, British experts have found. Doctors found that combining an established hormone drug called fulvestrant with a new treatment called palbociclib temporarily stops a tumour growing, delaying the need for harsh chemotherapy.
Hope for breast cancer patients as 'game changing' new treatment could delay grueling chemotherapy for months
