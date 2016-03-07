Voter registration off to a rocky start

7 March 2016 10:16 AM

Voter registration this weekend was marred by incidents of service delivery and the demarcation of boundaries protests, which saw IEC officials threaten the shutting down of IEC centres. Is this a set-back for the department responsible for overseeing local government and ensuring a free and fair local government election? David ‘Des’ Van Rooyen, Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, talks about this.