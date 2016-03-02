The prosecution case against a man accused of murdering 29 people in the Real IRA bomb attack in Omagh, County Tyrone, in 1998 has collapsed. Seamus Daly, a 45-year-old bricklayer from Jonesborough, was also accused of causing the explosion but he denied the charges against him. The Public Prosecution Service decided there was no reasonable prospects of conviction so have withdrawn the case.
Omagh bomb: Murder case against Seamus Daly collapses
