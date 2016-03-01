Netanyahu tells African envoys: This will mark Israel’s return to continent

1 March 2016 9:49 AM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his visit marks Israel’s return to the African continent. Netanyahu, speaking in the Knesset at the launch of the new Knesset Caucus for Israel-Africa relations, confirmed what was first reported in The Jerusalem Post last month, that he intends to visit around the 40th anniversary of the Entebbe raid that took place on July 4, 1976.