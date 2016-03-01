Job Losses in SA

1 March 2016 10:10 AM

The National Union of Mineworkers warned yesterday that 36 000 jobs could be lost in the mining sector, while Telkom and Edcon are also said to be cutting jobs as well as other key economic sectors. How bad is the situation? What can be done to avert the situation? John asks Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting Mamokgethi Molopyane.