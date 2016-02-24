Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is backing the concerns of international observers about shortcomings and irregularities in Uganda’s elections and is urging all parties to settle any disputes peacefully. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said yesterday that Ban calls on Ugandan authorities to ensure that all election-related claims and concerns “are handled in a fair, expeditious and transparent manner.”
UN chief Ban Ki-moon concerned about irregularities in Uganda elections
