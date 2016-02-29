Treasury vs Presidency

29 February 2016 10:10 AM

Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan’s investigation by the Hawks has been seen as a second attempted coup by “shadow forces” that has prompted talks of state capture and a warning of second agenda at play in several institutions by the Minister. The Public Affairs Research Institute has done extensive research into the Treasury since the dawn of democracy and how Treasury has become a contested institution. The Executive Director, Ivor Chipkin, takes John through the history of this relationship.