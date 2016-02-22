As the nation turns to hear from the Finance Minister about how serious our economic problems are and what plans are being made to get us out of the hole, surely we must also be directed on what role we can take to help alleviate the situation? May the force be with us all!
Pravin and his much anticipated speech
